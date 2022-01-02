General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,777 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

NYSE GM opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

