General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

