Gas Market Capitalization Hits $62.76 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00013075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $62.76 million and approximately $54.14 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.49 or 0.99815258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

