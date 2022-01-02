G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Antonia (Toni) Thornton Purchases 23,150 Shares

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) insider Antonia (Toni) Thornton purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,002.00 ($18,117.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.50.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers in Australia. The company provides educational child care services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 472 centers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

