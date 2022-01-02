Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Volume Hits $1,211.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $233,477.47 and $1,211.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.28 or 0.07863648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.56 or 0.99738540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,389,616 coins and its circulating supply is 931,696 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

