Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.07 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 13452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$977.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.25.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.