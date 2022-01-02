Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 256,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

