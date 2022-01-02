Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Fortinet worth $96,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $359.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

