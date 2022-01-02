Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $43,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

