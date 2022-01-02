Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 4% Higher

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78. 3,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,168,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

