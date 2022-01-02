Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

