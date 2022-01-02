First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

