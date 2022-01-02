First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
