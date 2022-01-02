First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 81,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,179,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

