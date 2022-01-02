First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of FPL stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.