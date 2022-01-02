First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.45 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.45 ($0.44). 2,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 164,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

Several research firms recently commented on FPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Property Group from GBX 103 ($1.38) to GBX 112 ($1.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Property Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.71. The company has a market capitalization of £35.82 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.32%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

