First National Trust Co Purchases 2,668 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

