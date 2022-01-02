First National Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000.

VCSH stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

