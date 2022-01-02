First National Trust Co Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $269.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.45.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

