First National Trust Co Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

