First National Trust Co Has $6.17 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,878,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,122,000 after purchasing an additional 911,336 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 559,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

