First National Trust Co Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $42.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

