First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$13.39 and a one year high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

