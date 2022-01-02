First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,930 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises about 2.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

