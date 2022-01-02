Financial Analysis: Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) vs. Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 53.02% 19.17% 14.75% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immersion and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Immersion presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.70%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Mandiant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immersion and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $30.46 million 6.19 $5.40 million $0.66 8.65 Mandiant $940.58 million 4.48 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.37

Immersion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Immersion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Immersion has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immersion beats Mandiant on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

