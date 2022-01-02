Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.33 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

