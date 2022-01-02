Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $302,000 in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,029 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Natural Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:NRP opened at $33.42 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $409.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

