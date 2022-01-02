Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $31.86 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,211 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,988. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

