Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $283,000 Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 117,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 107,386 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 89,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

