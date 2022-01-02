Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,779 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

