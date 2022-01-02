Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 283 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $414.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.