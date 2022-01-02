Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 271 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

