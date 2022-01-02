Fear (FEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $785,281.00

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $785,281.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

