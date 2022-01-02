Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

