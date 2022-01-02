Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

