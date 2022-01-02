Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $77.83 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.