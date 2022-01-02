EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $16.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

EVgo stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

