EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post sales of $96.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.25 million and the lowest is $95.95 million. EverQuote posted sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 43,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $638,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 361,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,945 and sold 17,017 shares valued at $269,851. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EVER traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 392,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

