Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $341.00

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.57), with a volume of 42489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.44).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.65) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 397 ($5.34).

Get Essentra alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.08.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.