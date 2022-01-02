Ergo (ERG) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $160.70 million and $1.43 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00010575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,470.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.76 or 0.08044470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00321123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.92 or 0.00947779 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00074856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.54 or 0.00515141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00262334 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

