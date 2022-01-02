Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

