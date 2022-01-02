EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.11.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $668.45. 292,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $328.90 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.