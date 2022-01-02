EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.11.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $668.45. 292,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $328.90 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.19.
In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
