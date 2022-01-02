Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,933 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

