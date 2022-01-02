Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $916,018.79

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 38.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $916,018.79 and $252,128.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00299418 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012538 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

