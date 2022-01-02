ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 1,553 shares.

ENGGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

