Emercoin Market Cap Achieves $2.85 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $16,227.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000147 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,641,091 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

