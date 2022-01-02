Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 638,504 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $16.99.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

