Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $795,200.87 and approximately $8,529.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005400 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

