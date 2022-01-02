Elastos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $453,598.00 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00006493 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $453,598.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007098 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,917,248 coins and its circulating supply is 20,325,992 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

