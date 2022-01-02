EFFORCE Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.05 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $40.05 million and approximately $611,737.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005462 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

