Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $45.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE EPC opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

